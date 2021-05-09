Cade Neo Hanawalt, first born twin brother of Elton Lee Hanawalt and beloved infant son of Amber Kothenbeutel and Justin Hanawalt, passed peacefully on May 2, 2021 surrounded by family and in the loving arms of his parents. Cade was born April 29, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital. During his three short days here on Earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. His life was a gift to us that will live on forever in our hearts. Baby Cade is survived by his parents, Amber Kothenbeutel and Justin Hanawalt, twin brother, Elton Lee Hanawalt of Waterloo; maternal grandfather, Larry Hirsch of Sheffield; paternal grandparents, Ken and Julie Hanawalt of Rockwell; paternal great grandmother, Beulah Curley of Rockwell; biological paternal grandmother, Buffy Schlichting of Hinton; three uncles, Kory Kothenbeutel (Tara Doty) of Sheffield, Tyler and Teegan Tschampel‚ both of Hinton; three aunts‚ Ryen Kothenbeutel (Tyler Hoshaw) of Forest City; Kristle Becker of Sheffield‚ and Sydney Tschampel of Hinton; great aunt, Deby Bannister of Clear Lake; great uncle, Kyle Kothenbeutel (Danielle Kothenbeutel) of Rockwell; cousins, Miranda and Paige Bannister of Clear Lake‚ Brianna Preteroti of Forest City, Devon, Taylor and Avery Kothenbeutel of Rockwell, Lexi Curtis of Sheffield, Angelle and Alex Becker of Mason City, Lori and Kim Miller of Hampton, Mark and Sandy Harrington of Plymouth, Kyle Harrington of Mason City, Kayla and Billy Boccio of Tampa Bay, FL; Godparents, Natalie Holding of Mason City and Drew Dahley of Bethel, MN.; and many other beloved extended family members and friends. He is greeted in Heaven by his maternal grandmother Polly Kothenbeutel, maternal great grandparents Helen and Roger Hirsch, and Gary Kothenbeutel, paternal great grandfather Bob Curley, paternal great aunt Jackie Hartwigsen, paternal great grandparents Vivian and Joe Hanawalt, great uncle Randy Hirsch, great great aunt Merlene Sullivan and great great Uncle Daryl Kothenbeutel and many others. He will be well taken care of in the arms of those and the Lord. Celebration of life will be held May 15 at Hope City Church, located at 118 High Street in Waterloo. Visitation will be held at 2:00pm with a word from Pastor Quovadis Marshall to follow at 3:00pm. Memorials can be directed towards the family. Amber and Justin would like to deeply thank everyone for their prayers, support and encouragement through such heartache.