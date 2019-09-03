Sept. 20, 1922 – Aug. 31, 2019
MASON CITY -- C. Warren Millard, age 96, of Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living, Mason City, died August 31, 2019. Warren didn't get his wish to “go on the dance floor.” He did, however, go peacefully under the care of Hospice of North Iowa.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am Saturday (September 7, 2019) at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street, Mason City.
Memorials may be made to the Senior Citizens Center, 326 4th St. NE, Mason City, IA. 50401.
Warren was born September 20, 1922 in Shelby, Iowa, son of Chester and Hazel Millard. He graduated from Hanlontown Consolidated High School in 1940. On September 20, 1941, he was united in marriage to Irene G. Purviance. They started their journey in farming in 1942. Their first farm was north of Clear Lake, Iowa.
They also farmed west of Manly at one time, and then near Northwood. In 1962, he and Irene purchased a farm north of Floyd, where they spent the next 21 years until they retired from farming and purchased their home on Briarstone Lake in Mason City in 1984.
Warren served as Director of Mason City Production Credit Association (PCA) from 1972-78 and Vice Chairman from 1974-78. He was also the first to automate the feeding of his hogs using a specially designed auger system originally designed for cattle.
Warren's love of dancing began at age 17 and continued throughout his lifetime. After retirement, he was known to go dancing two and three time a week through the age of 95. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing, taking many fishing trips with friends to South Dakota and Canada and later, fishing from the lake he lived on in Mason City, Iowa.
He is survived by brother Chester Millard, Jr. of Northwood; sister Ardis Kocimski of Chicago; son Monte J. and wife Lora of Tiffin, IA; daughter Rebecca Millard of Charleston, SC; daughter-in-law Sharon Millard, Polk City, FL.; six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Irene, brother Robert Millard, son Russell Jon Millard, and grandson Jon Vincent Millard.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
