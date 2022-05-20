C. Robert McClurg

September 27, 1942-April 6, 2022

C. Robert McClurg, 79, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, April 6 at the Citadel at Myers Park care facility in Charlotte. A private interment will be at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

C. Robert “Bob” McClurg was born on September 27th, 1942 in Pontiac, Illinois; the son of Elmer and Thelma (Tromerhauser) McClurg. He was united in marriage to his loving wife Kathleen Kay on June 30, 1968 in Washington, Iowa.

Bob made his career in construction, most notably working for and later owning the Henningsen Company then based in Mason City, IA. While a small business owner, he was a member of the local Rotary Club. He enjoyed fishing, carpentry, cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones, his alma mater, and visiting and FaceTiming his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his children, Jennifer McClurg of Charlotte, NC, and Matthew (Alexis) McClurg of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren Evan and Abigail; and sister Kathy Cunningham of Phoenix. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathy, and brother Al.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.