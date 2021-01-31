Byron H. Wood
November 15, 1946-January 28, 2021
Grimes-Byron H. Wood, 74, died Thursday January 28, 2021 at MercyOne in West Des Moines. Services will be held at a later date. We encourage friends and extended family to share their sympathies with Bryon's family using online condolences available on our website, www.IlesCares.com
Byron was born November 15, 1946 in Mason City, Iowa to Ed J. and Hermina Wood. He was graduate of Merservey-Thornton High School and NIACC in Mason City. He received Bachelor's Degree from Upper Iowa University. He served in the US Army during the Viet Nam War. Byron went to work for Northern Natural Gas and retired after over 40 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Marlys; children: Amy (Erik) Federer, Erin (Ryan) Bachman; 4 grandchildren; siblings: Karen (Charles) Tubesing, Steve (Sharon) Wood, Ken (Carol) Wood, Greg Wood, Roger Wood. Byron was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, and brother, Gary Wood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals from the Heartland.
