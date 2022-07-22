Byron Douglas “Barney” Ruiter

July 18, 2022

FOREST CITY-Byron Douglas “Barney” Ruiter, 72 of Forest City, IA, and currently serving as Mayor, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M., Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City. A rosary service will be held at 3:30 P.M. at the church on Friday and a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 8:00 P.M. at the church.

Burial of cremains will be held in St. James Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of arrangements.