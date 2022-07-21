 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Byron Douglas “Barney” Ruiter

FOREST CITY-Byron Douglas “Barney” Ruiter, 72 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00P.M., Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City. A rosary service will be held at 3:30P.M. at the church on Thursday.

Burial of cremains will be held in St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes

