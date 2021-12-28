Buyrel Dean Ritter

June 18, 1944-December 20, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Buyrel Dean Ritter, 77 of Clear Lake, IA went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 20th, 2021, after a battle with Covid. He was born June 18th, 1944, to Edward and Dorothy (Atteberry) Ritter in Denver, Colorado.

On February 14th, 1965, he was united in marriage to Patricia Eyerly. To that union four daughters were born. We have no doubt that there is a special bathroom just for him in Heaven.

Buyrel moved many times throughout his life, and always left the lasting impression of being a kind, hard- working, family man. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, target shooting, and more than anything- spending time with his family and his special friend. He will always be remembered for his infamous homemade French fries, French toast, Dad jokes, and pranks.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife, and sister Karen Unger.

Left to celebrate his life are his brothers: Lloyd (wife Shirley); Wayne (wife Lourdes). Daughters: Tamera (Dan) Cooper, Rebecca (Rich) Simpson, Kellie Kerr, and Pauline (Maclane) Powell; Grandchildren: Bryce (Kat Davros) Kerr, Brandon (Kendall) Wojick, Joshua (Nikki) Cooper, Alyssa (Derek) Engstrom, Macey (Shane) Batie, Derek Kerr, Zach (Shanlyn) Cooper, Landon (Maria) Blackburn, and Mckenna Powell; Great Grandchildren: Graham and Eva Engstrom, Brayden and Carson Batie, and Lillian Cooper.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In memory of Buyrel, the family asks that you show kindness to everyone you meet, let go of grudges and forgive, and always express your love to those you care about.

