Burrell Raymond
June 2, 1923 - February 4, 2020
Orchard - Burrell George Raymond, age 96, of Orchard, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd, Iowa, with Pastor Mechille Boldt officiating. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery at Floyd. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Burrell was born June 2, 1923, in Fertile, Iowa, the son of George and Amy (Humphrey) Raymond. He attended Fertile schools. On November 16, 1945, he married Clara Belle Stevens in Austin, Minnesota. They lived and raised their family in Floyd, moving to their farmstead in 1967. Burrell worked for forty years at the Floyd Rock Quarry until his retirement. He loved fishing, hunting, and traveling. Burrell belonged to the Floyd card club for over 50 years. He was a fireman in Floyd and was known for making the world's best pecan pie. As a lover of dogs, many with the name “Happy”, he soon became known to all of the grandchildren as Grandpa Happy.
Burrell is survived by his wife of 74 years, Clara Belle Raymond of Orchard; his daughter, Sherry (Jerry) Farrell of Hudson; his son, James (Judie) Raymond of Dike; grandchildren, Rodney Farrell (deceased), Jim (Brandy) Farrell, Steve (Lexie) Farrell, Jeanne (Dustin) Mentel, and Joanie (Chris) Miller; great-grandchildren, Jaelynn, Donavon, Valerie, Dallas, Moxcyn, Jeremiah, and Lily; sister, Juanita Stewart; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Russell Raymond; sister, Faye Vance; and brother, Dale Raymond.
