Burnette Marjorie Young

Burnette “Burnie” was born October 29, 1920 in Story City, the daughter of John and Bertha (Engelson) Severaid. She was always proud to have been born the same year that women won the right to vote.

Burnie graduated from Iowa State College in 1942 with a degree in home economics. She was the first in her family to attend college. At Iowa State, she sang in a mixed chorus where she met her future husband, Bob Young. They were married May 1, 1943, and continued singing together throughout their 72-year marriage. Burnie and Bob moved to Osage in 1950, and both were active in the community. Burnie was involved in the local music club, the Shakespearean Club and Sons of Norway (her family fondly remembers the lutefisk suppers!). She was also very active in her church, Our Savior's Lutheran. Burnie created an art center in Osage and helped organize the community concert series.