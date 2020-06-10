Burdine C. Hofbauer
February 28, 1933 - June 7, 2020
Burdine Hofbauer, 87, of Buffalo Center died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to have a private memorial service and request no flowers or plants. Memorials can be directed to a charity of your choice or Brenda Epsteen at 506 River Bend Court, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Burdine is survived by her four daughters; Brenda Epsteen of Mason City, IA, Janel Heinz of Clear Lake, IA, Janiece Lowery of San Diego, CA, and Barb (Todd) Greimann of Thornton, IA. Seven grandchildren; Brandon (Kasey) Heinz, Amanda (Mike) Arnold, Jaeryn Lowery, Keisha Lowery, Michael (Bethany) Lowery, Tyler (Emily) Greimann, Jordan Greimann, and 7 great grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
