Burdine C. Hofbauer

Burdine Hofbauer, 87, of Buffalo Center died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to have a private memorial service and request no flowers or plants. Memorials can be directed to a charity of your choice or Brenda Epsteen at 506 River Bend Court, Mason City, Iowa 50401.