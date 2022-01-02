Bryon Trees

July 6, 1954-December 25, 2021

GREENE-Bryon was born July 6, 1954, in Charles City, Iowa the son of Duane (Buck) and Gladys (Latch) Trees and passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 25, 2021. He received his education in Greene graduating from Greene High School in 1972. His family will greet friends at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 519 N. 1st St., Greene, 5-7 PM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A celebration of the life of Bryon Trees will be held in the spring.

On December 30, 1972, Bryon was united in marriage to Rosemary ‘Rosie' Wihlm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greene. This union was blessed with two children, Eric and Lacie.

Bryon worked at GMT Corporation as a Maintenance Technician before his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed fishing, camping, watching sports on TV and was an avid lawn care guru, mowing his lawn 3 times a week. He enjoyed attending his children's and grandkid's sporting events. He especially loved to spend time doing all things with his grandchildren, Deric, Caelyn, and Allaire.

Bryon is survived by his children: Eric (Lisa) Trees, Clarksville; Lacie (Cole) Clarke, Fairbank; three grandchildren Deric Trees and Caelyn and Allaire Clarke; brothers: Al (Jan) Trees and Doug (Emily) Trees; brothers-in-law: Bill (Shelby); Dan; Larry (Jane); Dick; Dave (Linda) and Mike (Deb)Wihlm; sisters-in-law: Kathy Brunsma; Connie (Bruce) Helgeson; Barb (Bob) Raisty and Judy (Dave) True; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 45 years, Rosie; his parents; his wife's parents, Alphonse and Rose Wihlm; a nephew Matthew Trees, and two sisters-in-law: Karen Wihlm and Micki Wihlm.

Memorials may be directed to the Family of Bryon Trees, PO Box 10, Greene, IA 50636.