Brycelynn B. Blackdeer

Brycelynn Blu Blackdeer entered this world with spunk and attitude on September 4, 2013, the eldest of her triplet sisters, Katelynn and Maxine. Brycelynn and her sisters were welcomed by their parents, Cody B. and Katie J. (Schweizer) Blackdeer as well as their oldest sister, Olivia in Des Moines, IA. From the beginning Brycelynn was a fighter and overcame every obstacle in the NICCU. She and her sister, Katelynn, were inseparable: sleeping side by side, playing together, they were two pieces of a greater whole. Often Brycelynn stood up, protected, and spoke for Katelynn, making sure she was safe at all times; even in death, their bond will forever be present. Before long her protective personality broke through as she worked tirelessly to take care of all of her siblings. Brycelynn was quite the tom boy- running around playing super heroes with her sword and cape, riding on toys, and creating her next adventure, but never hesitated to rock her bright blue eye shadow and dress up with her sisters. She and her siblings were proud of their Native American heritage of the Ho-Chunk Nation.