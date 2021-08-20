Brycelynn B. Blackdeer
September 4, 2013-August 15, 2021
Brycelynn B. Blackdeer, age 7, left our world too soon after an accident on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
A visitation to honor her life will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. She will be laid to rest at the Rudd Cemetery at a later date.
As in life, Brycelynn continued her Super Hero duties with a gift of donation through the Iowa Donor Network, where she was able to help 8 people. May her loving spirit live on in them.
Brycelynn Blu Blackdeer entered this world with spunk and attitude on September 4, 2013, the eldest of her triplet sisters, Katelynn and Maxine. Brycelynn and her sisters were welcomed by their parents, Cody B. and Katie J. (Schweizer) Blackdeer as well as their oldest sister, Olivia in Des Moines, IA. From the beginning Brycelynn was a fighter and overcame every obstacle in the NICCU. She and her sister, Katelynn, were inseparable: sleeping side by side, playing together, they were two pieces of a greater whole. Often Brycelynn stood up, protected, and spoke for Katelynn, making sure she was safe at all times; even in death, their bond will forever be present. Before long her protective personality broke through as she worked tirelessly to take care of all of her siblings. Brycelynn was quite the tom boy- running around playing super heroes with her sword and cape, riding on toys, and creating her next adventure, but never hesitated to rock her bright blue eye shadow and dress up with her sisters. She and her siblings were proud of their Native American heritage of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Brycelynn was looking forward to starting second grade this year, and always made an impact on her teachers. They often described her as reserved and quiet, though her voice really came out at home. She loved to take videos and make TikToks for everyone to enjoy, often sharing her unfiltered opinions. She loved T-ball and always looked forward to dancing with her siblings. Her bubbly, loving, protective nature will be forever treasured.
Left here to carry on her story are her parents, Cody B. Blackdeer of Rockwell and Katie J Blackdeer of Osage; her older sister, Olivia and triplets, Katelynn and Maxine; her maternal grandparents, Laurie Schweizer of Floyd, IA, and Craig Schweizer; maternal great-grandmother, Jeanette Nelson; paternal grandparents, Shawn (John)Blackdeer-Miller; paternal great-grandparents John (Barb) Miller; aunts and uncles, Brodie, Kristine, Kelly, Micki (Bruce), Kristopher (Kristie), Kelsey, and Mindy (Brandon); as well as numerous great aunts and uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Greeting her in Heaven is her paternal grandpa, Armand Blackdeer; paternal great-grandparents, Roderick (Dorothy) Neuhalfen and Mary (Clifford) Blackdeer; uncle, Klinton Blackdeer; maternal great-grandparents, Frances (Joyce) Schweizer and Ronald Nelson.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. (641) 749-2210. ColonialChapels.com
