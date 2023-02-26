The Thompson family is sad to announce the passing of Bryanna Michelle Thompson. She was born July 6, 1981. She was taken peacefully into heaven on angels wings January 8, 2023. Bryanna loved her family and friends. She enjoyed life to its fullest. She leaves to cherish her memory many family and friends. Bryanna is reunited in death by her father Bobby Loftis and grandfather Dick Springer. Bryanna will be greatly missed and loved by all who knew her. Celebration of life will be held March 5th, 2023 at 138 5th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 at 2:00 pm.