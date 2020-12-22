Bryan Glen Gast

October 29, 1958 - December 13, 2020

Bryan Glen Gast, 62, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City after having acquired the Covid-19 Virus.

Bryan was born on October 29, 1958 in Osage, Iowa to parents Birney and Betty (Williams) Gast.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Champion Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery, Meroa, IA.

Bryan attended Special Education Classes in the Osage Community Schools through the age of 21. At the age of 25 he moved from his family home into the Comprehensive Systems Group Home in Elma, IA. Later he transitioned to the Comprehensive Systems Group Home in Osage where he resided until his death.

Bryan was known for his quick smile and nod of his head. He loved being part of his Comprehensive Systems family, also enjoyed outings with his brother and going to family gatherings.

A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Osage Group Home and Charles City Day-Hab for their outstanding care and love of Bryan.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Osage Group Home, 818 N 7th Street, Osage, IA 50461.