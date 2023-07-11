November 19, 1951-June 21, 2023

Bruce Roger Chaney passed away on June 21 at Lorien Assisted Living in Mt. Airy, Maryland of Glioblastoma Multiforme brain cancer.

Bruce was born to Roger and Alice Chaney in Mason City, Iowa on November 19, 1951. He graduated from Mason City High in 1970 and attended auto mechanic vocational training at NIACC. Bruce worked for over 30 years for UPS as a night time truck mechanic and driver.

Bruce could often be found out on his acreage in Rockford working on a variety of projects. He built a large shop himself so he could work on machinery, cars, motorcycles, and trucks in comfort. He loved to attend estate sales looking for bargains and visiting with his friends from work and school. He also loved traveling to auto races and rock concerts with friends. Bruce was a great collector of antique toys and displayed them all over his house for others to enjoy.

Bruce is preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles and his father. He leaves behind his mother Alice (Lauck Chaney) Lichman of Weslaco, Texas; his sister Sharon (Peter) Brown of Woodbine, Maryland; his nephew Matthew Brown of Randallstown, Maryland; his niece Valerie (Jonathan) Hoke of Lovettsville, Virginia, and a great nephew (Dexter Hoke) and great niece (Paxton Hoke).

A Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be held at the Clear Lake Lakeview Community Center on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity in Bruce’s name