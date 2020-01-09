Bruce K. Mulkey

Bruce had hobbies of surfing the big waves of Waimea Bay at Oahu and has been hauling around his favorite surfboard for the past 50 years. He loved coaching semi-professional and Pop Warner football. He played golf and skeet shooting at championship levels. He enjoyed deep sea scuba diving in Hawaii and has the bone overgrowth in the ear canals to prove it. He enjoyed hunting ducks, geese, and pheasant in Nebraska and North Dakota. He was an Audi enthusiast and enjoyed driving the mountain roads in Colorado or the closed racetrack with his many cars. He loved investing in the stock market and analyzing the stock choices. He was a successful professional gambler and studied horse racetrack management from the University of Arizona and had a realtor license in Arizona. One of the greatest life challenges for Bruce was overcoming his alcohol addiction and maintaining sobriety for 38 years.