Bruce Evan Parker

August 18, 1953- May 14, 2023

ALEXANDER-Bruce E. Parker, 69, Alexander, IA, went to be with Jesus on May 14, 2023, with his wife Anne at his side following a lengthy and courageous battle with various health challenges at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. A public service will be held June 10, 2023, 2 p.m., at the Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. A time of visitation and greeting of the family will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial suggestions include directing them to Anne Becker, 309 Harriman, Alexander, IA 50420, to the St. Jude's Hospital Cancer Research in Bruce's name, or to the donor's choice. The service will be live streamed on Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page, just LIKE the page to view.

Bruce was born August 18, 1953, the second of two sons born to Clifford and Dorothy (Clayton) Parker in Bridgeport, CT.

In his teen years Bruce worked at a veterinary clinic in Bridgeport. He also enjoyed many camping trips and adventures with his friend Gary and was an Apprentice Printer.

On October 18, 1975, he was united in marriage to Gail Morris. They were blessed with 3 children: Erik, Kara, and Ashley.

They had made a move to Tucson, AZ, before Erik was born, where they ran cheese and yogurt stores with Gail's parents. Bruce also worked as a printer. Bruce was a race car driver, mostly in the dirt track racing field.

He later moved to Iowa after his marriage to Gail ended. After moving he worked at PSI in Belmond along with various other jobs including as a delivery driver for Mid-Americal Publishing Corp., Larson Printing, Mason City, in Carpentry with Aaron Nielsen, and custodian and maintenance at the Dows Rest Area. In 1997, he moved to Alexander where he met his wife, Anne Becker. They were married on March 12, 1999.

Bruce enjoyed the roles of husband, father, and grandfather.

His memory will be carried forward in the hearts of his wife, Anne Becker, Alexander, IA; his son Erik (Melissa, stepson Jayden Lamb), Jace, Jaxon, and Jerick, all of Tucson, AZ; his daughter Kara Gates, Tucson, AZ, Julianna, Ella, and Parker; his daughter Ashley (Curt Dorman), Tucson, AZ, Reanne, Mia and Cooper; his brother Paul (Mary) Parker, Glendale, AZ, his nephew Michael (Delores) Parker, St. Cloud, FL, niece Maureen Derosa, Ogunquit, Maine; also left to cherish his memory is his former wife Gail of Tucson, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, cousin Kathy Pacelli and grandson Colton. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. http://www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474