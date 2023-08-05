Bruce E. Pennington

1936 - 2023

Bruce E. Pennington was born May 3, 1936 in Floyd County, the son of C.R. and Luella (Martin) Pennington. He was raised on the family farm near Rockford, IA, learning to drive tractors when he was 8 years old. He had a passion for farming and raising cattle. He graduated from Rudd High School in 1954. Bruce was married to Shirley Hurst on June 2, 1957 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City. They farmed northeast of Rudd their entire lives, feeding over 800 cattle annually between his Rudd farm and pasturing cattle in South Dakota. He was an active producer and leader in the cattle industry and local community, serving on the Iowa Cattlemen Board, Iowa Beef Industry Council, Floyd County Beef Board, Rudd Coop Board and Floyd County Fair Board. He received numerous state awards and recognitions for his leadership contributions to agricultural production and conservation practices. He also custom-sprayed several thousand acres each summer and chopped silage in the fall, filling dozens of silos. He will be remembered for his commitment to family, farming and community, his love of traveling in the motor home with Shirley, spending winters in Mesa, AZ and staying connected with family and friends. Bruce's beloved wife Shirley passed away in 2004 from a blood disorder.

While working on his 50th high school class reunion, he reconnected with Beatrice (DeBuhr) Pennington, and they were married and moved to a new home in Mason City. They spent time in Mesa, AZ and traveled extensively during their retirement years. In later years, Bea became ill with Alzheimer's and passed away in 2022.

Bruce, age 87, passed away in Mason City, Iowa on August 2, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by two daughters, Julie Pennington of Iowa, and Cindy (Mark) Snell of Norwalk, Iowa; five grandchildren, Laura Snell (Shane) Starr of Alturas, California, Patrick Snell (Chelsea Krist) of Des Moines, Nathan (Katelyn) Snell of Maxwell, Iowa, Elizabeth Pennington of Des Moines and Sarah Westendorf of Madison, Wisconsin; four great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Darlene (Jim) Dommel of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; three stepchildren, Julie Monday of Pensacola, Scott (Janet) Marrs of Minneapolis, and Craig (Beth) Marrs of Ames; and five step-grandchildren, in addition to many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles and sister Edith, first wife Shirley Ann (Hurst) Pennington, second wife Beatrice (DeBuhr) Pennington, daughter Debra Ann Pennington and granddaughter Andrea Snell.

Visitation with Bruce's family will be August 11, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City, Iowa with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. (livestreamed www.stjohncharlescity.org) and luncheon served following the service. Graveside service for family will be held at Sunnyside Memory Gardens after the luncheon.

Memorials may be directed to: Floyd County Fair, P.O. Box 301, Charles City, IA 50616.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.