Bruce David Nauman

December 14, 1963-July 5, 2023

MASON CITY-Bruce David Nauman, 59, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Clear Lake VFW, 219 Main Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

Bruce David Nauman was born December 14, 1963, in Charles City, Iowa, the son of David and Janet (Mausehund) Nauman. Bruce grew up in rural Floyd County and graduated from Charles City (Class of 1982). He was united in marriage to Pamela Nauman (Baker) on March 14, 2000.

Bruce was employed with Curries Manufacturing for 33 years. After receiving his CDL, he drove 3 years for North Iowa Cooperative, and retired early from driving for Pan O' Gold (Village Hearth Bread).

In his free time, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Trike, fishing, deer hunting, golfing, camping, listening to music, and traveling the US. He was known to be able to fix almost anything! He had a special relationship with his nieces Rachel and Kayla, and nephew Kyle.

Bruce is survived by his wife Pamela Nauman, Mason City; mother Janet Nauman, Nora Springs, mother-in-law Gladys Baker, Sheffield; siblings Marilyn Nauman, Nora Springs, Virginia (Bill) English, Mason City, Cindy (John) Angelicola, Conway, SC, Sandra Nauman, Mason City, Curtis Nauman, Nora Springs; sister-in-law Brenda (Scott) Brumm, Cedar Rapids; brothers-in-law, Arthur Myers (Kathy Kringlie), Maple Grove, MN, Randall (Nickie) Baker, Chapin; along with other nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father David Nauman and father-in-law Gilbert Baker.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193. View Bruce's online memorial at www.colonialchapels.com