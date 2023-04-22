Bruce D. Diercks

May 28, 1952-April 20, 2023

CARTHAGE-Bruce D. Diercks, 70, of Carthage, passed away at his home Thursday morning, April 20, 2023, at 8:50 AM.

Bruce was born May 28, 1952, the son of Ralph O. and Virginia L. (Helm) Diercks in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School and went on to receive his associate degree from Northern Iowa Area Community College and his bachelor's from Mankato State University. On August 31, 1974, he was united in marriage to Jo Ann Brosz in Mason City. Bruce was an active member of the Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk. He enjoyed reading, attending musicals and concerts, traveling and visiting with people.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, of Carthage; sons, Nathan (Tara) Diercks of Clive, Iowa and Christian Diercks of Liberty, Missouri; grandchildren, Alexander, Macey and Declan Diercks; a great granddaughter; a brother, Brian (Shirley) Diercks of Osceola, Iowa; a sister, Beth (James) Hall of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an aunt, Susan Helm.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Sunday evening at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Memorials may be directed to the Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk or Blessing Hospice.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.