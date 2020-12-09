Bruce A. Nolte

May 27, 1964-December 5, 2020

MASON CITY-Bruce A. Nolte, 56, of Mason City, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 – 4th St. SE. Services will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time on Friday, at St. James Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in the Elmwood St. – Joseph Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Bruce Nolte. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Bruce Alan Nolte was born on May 27, 1964, in Mason City to parents Carl and Dorothy (Harris). Bruce attended Mason City High School and after graduating he joined the workforce working various jobs. He was employed at AMPI for over 20 years before its closing, he then began working for Smithfield Foods. Bruce also owned multiple rental properties and helped his family launch and run several small businesses such as their limousine company, moving company, antique restoration, and food truck.