{{featured_button_text}}

March 4, 1986-September 10, 2019

MASON CITY --- Briana peacefully passed Tuesday, September 9th at her home in Mason City, Iowa. Briana was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in July of 2016 and had been courageously battling the disease for over 3 years.

Mourning Briana's passing are her husband of 6 years; Rob Sykes and son Easton (4), parents, Brad (father) and Colleen Davis; Beckie (mother) and Hal Minear all of Mason City. Her mother and father-in-law Bud and Deb Sykes of Garner and brother Brady Davis of West Des Moines. Additionally, grand-parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and friends.

Briana was a loving mother that held a special relationship with her son. She loved nothing more than being the best mother possible to Easton. Easton was truly her greatest joy.

Briana is loved by many and will be remembered forever by those closest to her.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

As a very private person, a small remembrance was held in her honor on Saturday, September 14th.

Briana wished to have her ashes planted with a tree. The immediate family will hold a private burial ceremony at a date to be determined to fulfill her wish.

The family would like to thank all the supporters, well-wishers, etc., for their outpouring of support during this time.

Briana will always be remembered and truly be missed.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments