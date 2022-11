Brian Rockwell

October 10, 2022

Brian Rockwell, 59, of California, formally of Abbeville, LA and Mason City, passed away suddenly Monday October 10, 2022.

The family and friends of a fallen comrade request your presence at the VFW for a celebration of life!

Saturday November 19, 2022, starting at Noon until 4 p.m. Please come and share your memories of Brian with his family and friends and enjoy a bite to eat.