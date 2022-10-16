Brian Craig Heinz

April 23, 1954-October 12, 2022

Brian Craig Heinz, 68, formerly of Clear Lake and Mason City, Iowa passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Branson, Missouri.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Brian was born April 23, 1954 in Mason City, Iowa to Paul and Jean (Wood) Heinz.

He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1972. Brian worked for Snell's Services and was a security guard at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and at several other locations.

Brian liked to travel and enjoyed talking to people.

He married Nancy Mobley in 1981. They had a daughter, Hillary. The couple later divorced.

Brian is survived by his mother, Jean; daughter, Hillary Hoefer (Nathan); brothers, Jeff (Brenda) and Howard (Kim Williamson); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friend. Karen Berro.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Paul; infant brother, Stephen; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice.