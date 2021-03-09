Brian Anthony Miller

Brian grew up in Osage, IA enjoyed little league baseball, Green Devil wrestling, and he also learned how to walk backwards in parades holding cymbals with the drumline for the Precisionnaires Drum & Bugle Corps. Brian attended the Sacred Heart Catholic School, then later graduated from the Osage High School in 1980. He then attended Minneapolis Drafting School. Brian worked for a couple local farmers during the summers, and helped with the family-owned fertilizer plant in Bonaire, IA. Brian then served his country in the US Navy from 1982-1988, last stationed at NAF, El Centro, CA. Brian had a passion for being in the great outdoors fishing and hunting. While growing up Brian and the Miller family shared many fish fry's and memories together with family and friends at Ole's Resort on Big Sandy Lake. Brian was a special friend to many and would give you the shirt off his back and the food off his table. He had a heart of gold and would drop anything to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Brian had spent the last 20+ years working for Martin Brower.