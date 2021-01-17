Brennen Reynolds

Brennen was born December 7, 1998, to parents Susan (Grisham) and Derek Reynolds. He attended Mason City High School until 2013. He spent much of his time after high school working as security, a welder, and at various tree service services. Brennen enjoyed playing the piano, drums and guitar. He also liked listening to music of all kinds. In Brennen's spare time he would relax with his family, go hiking, and attend concerts. He also liked making new friends and spending time with old friends whenever given the opportunity.