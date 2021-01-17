 Skip to main content
Brennen Reynolds
December 7, 1998 - January 10, 2021

Mason City-Brennen Reynolds, 22, died January 10, 2021, unexpectedly in his Mason City home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Brennen was born December 7, 1998, to parents Susan (Grisham) and Derek Reynolds. He attended Mason City High School until 2013. He spent much of his time after high school working as security, a welder, and at various tree service services. Brennen enjoyed playing the piano, drums and guitar. He also liked listening to music of all kinds. In Brennen's spare time he would relax with his family, go hiking, and attend concerts. He also liked making new friends and spending time with old friends whenever given the opportunity.

Those left to cherish memories of Brennen are his parents, Derek and Susan (Grisham) Reynolds of Mason City; brothers, Gage Perez-Reynolds, Chandler Reynolds; sisters, Anastasia Reynolds and Pia Slater (Perez-Reynolds). He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Rich and Verla Grisham and paternal grandparents Larry Reynolds and Marge Muchmore; as well as his best friend Holden Mattis.

Brennen's family are going to miss him deeply and the joy that he continuously brought to their lives. Those who loved him will always have a piece of them missing, but that is the reminder that he won't ever be forgotten.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

