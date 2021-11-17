Brenda Sue Hamlin Sherman

June 6, 1960-November 11, 2021

MASON CITY-Brenda Sue Hamlin Sherman, 61, quietly went home with Jesus on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Per Brenda's request, she will be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral service. There will be a celebration of life on June 5, 2022.

She was born Brenda Sue Hamlin on June 6, 1960 to Donald Jay and Sally Jane (Madison) Hamlin. She was raised and attended school in Mason City, and she graduated from Mason City High School in 1978. After graduation, Brenda spent a year in the Job Corp after returning to Mason City. She worked as a nurse's aide for a short time with her sisters. In her 20s, she moved to Sioux City, IA where she attended Nursing School, and graduated with her Bachelors of Science, Registered Nurse Degree. She enjoyed crocheting, making many afghans, and playing dice. She really enjoyed reading and doing fill-in word puzzles. But Brenda's favorite time was spent with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memories are, two sisters, Beverly (James) McCoy and Patsy Berneman, both of Mason City; special nieces, Miranda (Justin) Stevenson and Karen Berneman-England and special great niece Hayley Marie England, all of Mason City; niece, Jody (Jacob) Gall of Mason City; five nephews, Michael (Melissa) McCoy, Raymond (Connie) McCoy both of Mason City, Christopher (Jennifer) McCoy of Sioux Center, IA, Nick (Kate) Hamlin of Garner, and Devon Lee of Mason City; and several great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Matthew Jay Hamlin; her parents, one brother, Chris Hamlin; a brother-in-law Bill Berneman; grandmother, Leona Bergstom; and grandparents, Christopher and Rose Hamlin.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com