August 4, 1945-October 9, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Brenda Lea Porter, 77 of Clear Lake, IA, passed away October 9, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N 4th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Brenda was born August 4, 1945, in Avon, South Dakota, daughter of Sidney and Myrtle (Jurrens) Hebner. She graduated from Avon High School in 1963. Brenda earned her Bachelor’s Degree in teaching at Southern State College in Springfield, SD. Over the course of her teaching career, she taught kindergarten—6th grade in several school districts, including Humboldt and Clear Lake.

On October 23, 1970, Brenda and Michael Porter were united in marriage at Danzig Baptist Church in Avon, SD. Their daughter, Andrea, was born on September 26, 1975 and was the love of their life.

Brenda loved working with children. As an educator, she had a special place in her heart for children with special needs and those that were unrecognized. She also enjoyed countless hours volunteering at the Clear Lake public library and reading to children at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Brenda was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Clear Lake Senior Citizen Center. She was an avid runner and spent many hours with the Zion ladies in their exercise and crafting groups. She was a devoted mother who always enjoyed supporting her daughter, Andrea’s, years of figure skating. She also was a fan of the Minnesota Twins and loved watching Minnesota Wild Hockey. Brenda was a woman of class and had something positive to say about everyone. She always had a smile on her face and a warm welcome for everyone.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Andrea Porter; siblings, Fred (Barb) Hebner, Rodney Hebner, and Nadine Fender; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Myrtle Hebner.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: Andrea Porter, 2110 14th Ave. North #105, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com