Brenda Kay Rambo

September 23, 1951-April 27, 2023

Brenda Kay Vardeman (Munday) (Rambo) was born September 23rd, 1951, in Lufkin, Texas. She passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, from complications of lung cancer.

As per her request, Brenda's remains were cremated. No services will be held.

Brenda was the second child and daughter of W.G. (Doug) Vardeman, of Lufkin, TX and Betty Jean (nee) Pasco, originally of Denver, CO.

During her preschool years the family moved frequently to follow her dad's work in construction. This continued on through most of Brenda's school years. She always made friends quickly, and looked out for the four younger siblings.

During the 7th grade, in Thornton, CO, Brenda learned to play the B-flat clarinet in band class, and achieved First Chair.

During Brenda's senior year of high school in Oklahoma City, her parents separated, and the six siblings were taken in by family friends. Upon her graduation from John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, she acquired clerical work, and subsequently moved to Dallas, TX. For a time, she kept her two youngest siblings with her.

There she worked for Southwestern Life Insurance Company, as an actuary, and was briefly married to Ron Munday, of Dallas, TX.

Brenda learned to bowl, and enjoyed it, and was very good at it. She made many friends over the years though bowling leagues.

Brenda later met and married Gene Rambo, in Dallas, and became step-mom to his three daughters, whom she loved very much.

In 1993 the marriage to Gene ended, and Brenda moved to North Iowa, near her older sister, Evelyn.

Brenda met Alan Honsey, of Lake Mills, and shared life with him until her health made it necessary to move to Mills Harbour Assisted Living in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Brenda worked for Mobility RV in Hanlontown for nineteen years as a Customer Service Representative, and retired in 2014 due to declining health.

At Mills Harbour Brenda participated in many activities, and met many new friends among residents and staff. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, and mounted many on canvas. She learned acrylic painting, and did many pieces. She also loved playing cards and other games with friends. She loved "old" movies, and "mysteries" on TV, as well as Book Club. She enjoyed several years of attending performances at the NIACC Auditorium. She loved all animals, especially elephants and four-legged fuzzy friends, too.

Brenda has left this world and those of us who love her. She had faith that Jesus died so she could have everlasting life, and that she would meet him and her loved ones in Heaven. She will be missed.

Those left here for now are Alan Honsey, who called her several times every day after she moved to Mills Harbour. Also Al's parents, Harris and LeAnn Honsey of Lake Mills, and his siblings and their families.

Surviving siblings are sister Evelyn Holtan, and her husband, Bruce, of Joice, Iowa. Also Bruce's mom, Maryon Holtan, of Joice. Sister, Betty Jean Hill. Sister Charlene Koesters, and her husband, Dennis, of The Colony, TX, and their sons, Jason (and his wife, Misa) (son, Sora) of England; and Zachary of Dallas, TX. Brother Leonard Vardeman and his wife, Elaine, of Perry, OK, and their son Keith (and his wife, Jennifer) of Albuquerque, NM; and daughter Kaylee Wagle (and her husband, Roman) of Anchorage, Alaska.

Brenda leaves many Pasco cousins, especially Frankie Greene of Jefferson, CO, as well as many dear friends met during the Mills Harbour years.

Preceding Brenda in death were her parents, grand-parents, and younger brother James Harold Vardeman, who died in 1995 in Beaumont, TX.

The family wishes to again thank Ashley Hoffman and the staff at Mills Harbour Assisted Living for their many acts of kindness and many years of wonderful care.

Memorials may be made in Brenda's memory to NIACC Performing Arts in Mason City, Iowa, or to any animal rescue or care organization.

Any cards may be sent to the Brenda Rambo family, c/o Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St., Lake Mills, IA 50450.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com.