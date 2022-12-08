 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Branson J. Bull

Branson J. Bull

December 4, 2022

MASON CITY-Branson J. Bull, 29, of Mason City joined his Mother in Heaven on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

A Memorial service will be held 11:00 am Monday, December 12, 2022 at Grace Church, 440 N. Illinois Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Scott Davis officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Branson’s family will greet relatives and friends beginning at 9:00 am until the time of his service at the church on Monday.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.

ColonialChapels.com

