Bradley Gayle Ethington
January 25, 1956 - January 2, 2020
Rudd - Bradley Gayle Ethington, 63, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in his home.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Thursday (January 9, 2020) at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs IA.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd, IA.
Bradley was born January 25, 1956, the son of Gayle and Marvelle (Noah) Ethington in Charles City, IA. Brad graduated from Rockford High School, before attending NIACC to earn an A.A.S. Degree in Drafting. He had a career with IMT and Stellar Industries as a draftsman for many years.
Brad married Jill Verhelst on February 17, 2012.
Brad was an avid reader, a creative woodworker, and a talented home cook often creating meals that his family enjoyed. As a buck skinner in his youth, Brad enjoyed participating in Tomahawk throwing competitions during annual rendezvous in Iowa. Recently, Brad served as the Library Board President in Rudd. He also had a love for wolves and Harley Davidson Motorcycles; he even had a one of a kind bike with a wolf custom painted on the tank.
Those left to cherish memories of Brad are his mother, Marvelle Squier of Nora Springs, IA; children, Anna (Brent) Clausen of Sheffield, IA, J.R. Dirksen of Mason City, IA, and Brandin Scholl of Clear Lake, IA; brother, Tom (Kris) Ethington of Mason City, IA; grandchildren, Alyson, Hunter, Hailey, Gavin, and Isaiah; sister-in-law, Nancy Ethington; nieces and nephew, Kim, Brent, and Heather; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
Brad was preceded in death by his wife, Jill; son, Daniel Nixt; father, Gayle; brother, Greg; and stepfather, Burr Squier.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Spring, 641-749-2210, ColonialChapels.com.
