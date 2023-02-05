Boyd I. Lennie

December 19, 1949-January 19, 2023

MASON CITY-Boyd I. Lennie, 73, of Mason City passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, January 19, 2023.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 120 First Street NE, Mason City, IA with Rev. Stephen Benitz officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Jeanine at the St. John's Episcopal Columbarium.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Boyd Lennie Memorial fund.

Boyd was born December 19, 1949 in Ottumwa, Iowa the son of Ralph and Betty (Asleson) Lennie. He spent a good portion of his childhood in Mason City and attended Mason City High School. It was not long after he began honing his skills becoming an accomplished carpenter and construction manager, working in construction all over Iowa, Texas, and California. He ran his own business for over 20 years before joining the team at Kingland Construction, where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in 2016. On June 21, 1999 he married Jeanine (Plagge) Shinn, and gained three children, James, Angela and Amber. The couple made their home in Plymouth for many years. Jeanine passed away in 2016.

Boyd was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes football fan, a beloved neighbor, and a father figure. He enjoyed western movies, country music and an occasional adventure like deep sea fishing, but loved the simple things in life. Boyd could be found starting the day sitting on the patio observing nature and watching the seasons change, and music could always be heard coming from the garage.

Those left to carry on his story are his brother, David Lennie; Jeanine's children, James (Robyn) Shinn, Angela (Joe) Bartusek, and Amber (John) Kenjar all of Mason City; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Jeanine; parents; and sister Sue Seidel.

