Bonnie O'Connor
(1944-2020)
Mrs. Bonnie O'Connor, age 76 of Stockbridge, GA passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Bonnie wished to be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Born in Belmond, Iowa. Bonnie was the daughter of Paul and Rosie (Pals) Lauen. She grew up in Meservey and graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City. She met the love of her life at the local skating rink in Belmond. Bonnie was united in marriage to Robert O'Connor on August 2, 1963 at the First Reformed Church in Meservey. The couple lived in Belmond and Sanborn before moving to Georgia in 1970. Bonnie began working for the airlines in 1971 and retired from North West Airlines after 33 years. She loved her work and her airline family, but most of all she was totally devoted to her family. She loved gardening, camping, jet skiing, family adventures and most of all our trips to Cancun.
Our family was so blessed to have Bonnie in our lives. She was truly an Angel on earth, to know her was to love her and she loved right back. Bonnie was fun loving, adventurous, generous, and God fearing. She became a second “Mom” to nieces, nephews, and many of Rory and Paige's closest friends.
The family would like to acknowledge the great care and support of all health care professionals at Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Robert “Bob” of 57 wonderful years, her two children, Rory O'Connor, Paige (O'Connor) Kirk, son in law Robert Kirk and grandson Ryan Kirk, Sister in law Barbara Lauen, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews, and everyone who knew her. We will reflect on every precious moment we had with her and she will be in our hearts forever.
In eternal life Bonnie has been reunited with her parents Paul and Rosie, and her brother LeAllen.
