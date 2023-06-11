Bonnie May (Leaman) Nettleton

February 24, 2023

Bonnie May (Leaman) Nettleton, 94, of Eden Prairie, MN died February 24, 2023, at M Health Fairview Hospital in Edina, MN. Bonnie was a life-long resident of Mason City, Iowa until 2017, when she moved to The Waters Assisted Living Facility in Eden Prairie, MN.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Macular Degeneration Foundation.

