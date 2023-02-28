Bonnie M. Bradbury

October 30, 1961-February 25, 2023

NORA SPRINGS-Bonnie M. Bradbury, 61, of Nora Springs, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on February 25, 2023. She passed away at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Jeff Dahlin officiating. Interment will be held in the family cemetery on the Bradbury Farm. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service time on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Bonnie Bradbury.

Bonnie, born on October 30, 1961, was the youngest of three daughters of Milton and Merilayne Ferrier. She enjoyed growing up on the family farm outside of Nora Springs, where she and her husband delighted in raising their own children and where she will be laid to rest.

Bonnie graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School in 1980 and married the love of her life, Tim Bradbury, on December 20, 1980. She attended Hamilton Business College in 1981 and worked various jobs until starting a family. Bonnie, whose passion in life was to serve others, was a dedicated and involved stay at home mom to their three children for 11 years. Always gentle, encouraging, and hardworking, while possessing a quiet grace, Bonnie was the true embodiment of the Proverbs 31 woman in marriage and motherhood.

She went on to serve as a paraprofessional for disabled children at the former Roosevelt Middle School in Mason City. For another 15 years, Bonnie, who loved working with persons with disabilities and considered it her calling in life, served in various roles at Opportunity Village (One Vision). There, she was dearly loved by her clients and coworkers, developing many special friendships over the years. During her time there, Bonnie was a two-time recipient of the Tom Thornblade Award, given for her exemplary care and dedication to all those she served.

Bonnie, who loved Jesus and professed Him Lord of her life, enjoyed attending worship services at Praise Community Church, where she was an active member. One of the biggest highlights and blessings of her life was getting baptized on Palm Sunday, 2022 along with her daughter and 3 of her grandchildren during her time in Texas.

She enjoyed growing flowers on the farm, reading, doing word puzzles, and loved doing laundry. Bonnie was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed watching several games at the stadium, including the famous Minneapolis Miracle game. Traveling was another of Bonnie's passions, and she felt blessed to have traveled with Tim to many special places, including her favorite destination: Niagara Falls. Bonnie's greatest pride and joy in life were her 3 children and 4 lively and beloved grandchildren, who she greatly enjoyed spending time with and had the privilege of living near in Texas during her final months.

Bonnie will always be remembered by her family, friends, co-workers, and clients for her kindness, empathy, sweet nature, and beautiful smile. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Merilayne Ferrier; her daughter, Angela Bradbury; and her parents-in-law, William and Kathleen Jackson.

She is survived by husband, Timothy Bradbury of Nora Springs; sisters, Kathi (Jim) Fielder of Mason City, and Scarlett (Gordie) Buchholz of Humboldt; daughter, Alyssa (Damien) Uern of Bastrop, TX, and son T.J. Bradbury (Brooke Webb) of Nora Springs; grandchildren, Chaske, Bear, Eleanora, and Forest of Bastrop, TX, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

