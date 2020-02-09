Bonnie Lou Stickney
July 31, 1940 - February 1, 2020
Life long resident of Nora Springs, IA. Attended Nora Springs school, where she met the love of her life Patrick Stickney. Eloped and married in Algona, IA, June 11, 1957.
You have free articles remaining.
Shortly after she attended Hamilton Business College, she was then employed by Andrews Prestressed Concrete as office manager, untill she retired. She enjoyed camping, gardening, painting, woodworking, Geneology research, and traveling.
She loved her animals including her dogs, cats, horses.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Patrick (Jerry) Stickney, and her parents Marion and Ruth Escherich Dickson.
Surviving her two daughters and two grandsons Kathi Rasmus of Henderson, NV, Susan Snow of Nora Springs, IA, Andrew Rasmus and fiancee Hilary Nelson of Henderson, NV and Tanner Snow of Nora Springs, IA.
Services are to be held at a later date. Please send memorials to St. Croix Hospice, 302 N Grand Avenue, Suite 5, Charles City, IA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.