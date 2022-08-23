Bonnie L. Lewerke

May 2, 1940-August 19, 2022

Bonnie L. Lewerke, 82, of Mason City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on Friday, August 19, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE, Mason City, with Pastors Sid and Jeni Bohls officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with viewing will be held Thursday evening, August 25 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to Bonnie's service at the church on Friday.

The daughter of Oliver and Myrth (Swingen) Anderson, Bonnie Lou was born on May 2, 1940. She grew up in Woden and attended Woden Crystal Lake High School. Following her high school graduation Bonnie attended Waldorf College in Forest City where she participated in Marching Band as a Baton Twirler.

On August 11, 1962 she was united in marriage to Dick Lewerke in Woden. Together they would be blessed with 47 years of marriage before Dick's passing in 2009.

Their early years were spent in Alaska while Dick served in the Air Force. Bonnie loved living in Alaska and often reminisced fondly of their time there. Eventually the couple moved back to Iowa to be closer to family. For a number of years she worked part time at JC Penny while their children were younger before starting with the Social Security Administration in Mason City.

Bonnie loved time spent with her grandchildren and was always the first in the stands to their sporting events. She was a lifelong animal lover and welcomed many cats and dogs into her home throughout the years.

She was a devoted Christian and longtime member of St. James Lutheran Church. Even after she was unable to attend due to her declining health, she still read her daily devotional and was a fierce prayer warrior for anyone in need.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Kim (Doug) Peterson, Manly, Brian (Jan) Lewerke, Mason City, and Sherry (Dean) Anderson, Mason City; grandchildren, Taylor Peterson, Brianna Lewerke and her fiancé, Kendal Shell, and Branden Lewerke; siblings, Karen (David) Simpson, Eden Prairie, MN, and Jim (Marcy) Anderson, Dell Rapids, SD; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Dick; parents, Oliver and Myrth; and her brother, Larry Anderson.

