Bonnie Kay Marken
November 9, 1950 - February 7, 2020
Clear Lake – Bonnie Kay Marken, 69, of Clear Lake, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.
Per Bonnie's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
Bonnie was born November 9, 1950, the daughter of Harold and Mildred (Kibsgaard) Benson in Hampton. She married Alan Marken on June 22, 1968 and they had three children. Alan and Bonnie were married for a total of 36 years, they went their separate ways after the first 15, but as is anything that is meant to be, they found their way back to each other and got remarried. During their time apart Alan had two daughters that Bonnie welcomed into the family.
A graduate of Dumont High School, Bonnie graduated from Northern Oklahoma College in Enid, OK as a licensed practical nurse. She worked her entire career in nursing, including 35 years at OneVision in Clear Lake. She enjoyed her job so much that it never seemed like work, she loved laughing and having fun with her co-workers, many of whom became lifelong friends. Bonnie loved spending time with the people from OneVIsion, volunteering much of her free time taking them out to eat and to other fun activities.
Bonnie was a fun-loving, very caring person who enjoyed camping with friends and family and was always the life of the party. Throughout her life she took care of several dogs, most recently, Annabelle and Boozer. She enjoyed spending time with her brothers, sisters, and many nieces and nephews at family reunions and cookouts. Many who knew Bonnie, knew that she made the best potato salad!
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Al Marken of Clear Lake; five children, Amy (Brent) Jandebeur of Clear Lake, Angela (Michael) Colombo of Amarillo, TX, Aaron (Danika) Marken of Farmington, MN, McKenzie (Nick) Dvorak of Kensett and Olivia Hanna-Marken of Clear Lake; eleven grandchildren, Chris, Troy, Emilie, Mark, Gina, Macey, Jacob, Samuel, Jesslyn, Keira and Emerson; three great-grandchildren, Daniel, Benjamin and Eysa; three siblings, Eunice Brandt of Hampton, Bob (Linda) Benson of Dumont and Frank (Norma) Benson of Ackley, IA and; and many special family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Floyd Benson, Vivian Ringleb, Dorothy Smuck and Janice Bailey.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com. Casual attire.
