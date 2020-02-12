Bonnie Kay Marken

November 9, 1950 - February 7, 2020

Clear Lake – Bonnie Kay Marken, 69, of Clear Lake, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Per Bonnie's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Bonnie was born November 9, 1950, the daughter of Harold and Mildred (Kibsgaard) Benson in Hampton. She married Alan Marken on June 22, 1968 and they had three children. Alan and Bonnie were married for a total of 36 years, they went their separate ways after the first 15, but as is anything that is meant to be, they found their way back to each other and got remarried. During their time apart Alan had two daughters that Bonnie welcomed into the family.