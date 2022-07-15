Bonnie J. Dirks

July 4, 1936-July 11, 2022

BELMOND-Bonnie J. Dirks, 86, of Belmond, IA, died, Monday, July 11, 2022, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond, IA. Public funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, at Andrews Funeral Home 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond. The Rev. Katie Pals will be officiating. Public visitation with viewing will be from 5-7 PM Friday at the funeral home Friday and will continue one-hour prior to the funeral services Saturday. Funeral services will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page at 10:30 AM, Saturday. Just LIKE the page to view. Inurnment will be in the Belmond Cemetery later. Memorials are suggested in Bonnie's name to the Wright County Human Society, the family, or the donor's choice. Bonnie had requested all attendees on both occasions dress colorfully and casually.

Bonnie Jane (Fleener) Dirks was born in Belmond on July 4, 1936, the daughter of Clarence and Dollie (Kelley) Fleener, she was the first born with 3 brothers to follow. She was their firecracker baby and lived up to that! Bonnie attended Belmond Schools, graduating in 1954.

On October 11, 1953, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Dirks at the Reformed Church in Meservey. Bonnie and Bill were blessed with 3 children, Mark, Merrie and Melanie. They were married 61 years before Bill passed away October 18, 2014.

She lived most of her life in Belmond, with the exception of a 6 month stay in Orange City where Bill took a job for the city and when they wintered in Florida.

Bonnie was a very hard worker and enjoyed 42 years at Acco Seed. Known for keeping the boys in line there. After retiring she found she had too much time on her hands and decided to take a job at Eaton in the Gage Room, later going on to work at True Value where she cared for the greenhouse. She really loved taking care of all the plants and flowers.

However, her true calling and love was to be an advocate for animals. She fostered and adopted out in the hundreds of dogs and kittens. Never turning anything away and yes, she had a few foster failures as well.

She paid for their care many times out of her own pocket. She was very serious about adopting/fostering and kept immaculate records on every animal that crossed her heart and doorstep. She enjoyed many winters working with a rescue group in Florida. Later on, she would become a member of the Wright County Humane Society and could often be seen around town in her vehicle covered in paw prints. She had found that her dedication to animals to be one of the most rewarding things in her life.

She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to spend time with them, followed their activities, cheering them on even if she wasn't there in person. She loved to make the frosting for the Christmas cookies that they decorated every year.

Bonnie loved to shop and go out to lunch. This became difficult when her health started to decline. She recently had been able to enjoy it again with the aid of a transfer chair. She could sit back, direct which department she wanted to shop in next and would hold all the treasures in her lap until she ran out of room. It made her very happy to be able to enjoy that again.

She had many friends and enjoyed having coffee with anyone that would stop by.

Bonnie will be remembered for her love of dancing, music, her firecracker personality, her love for her family and animals. We are sure she was met at the Rainbow Bridge by many animals that loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are: brother Larry (Denise) Fleener, daughter-in-law LaVonn Dirks, and daughters Merrie (David) Olmsted, and Melanie (Lisa Mills) Dirks. Grandchildren: Chad (Lesley) Dirks, Tiffiny (Matt Billings) Braner, Jared Dirks, Brenton (Kat) Robinson. Great grandchildren: Ethan and Ava Dirks, Emmett and Alice Billings, and Brooklyn Dirks. her close cousin Sharron Hauge. Her beloved dog Nicky. And many, many friends and other extended family.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, son Mark, brothers Tom and Vic, and stepsister Donna.

She Loved Life!!

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474