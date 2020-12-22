Bonnie Eckhoff

March 4, 1927-December 20, 2020

Bonnie Eckhoff, age 93, of Belmond, Iowa, passed away at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond on December 20, 2020.

Bonnie, the daughter of Chester and Sena Dasen Gunderson, was born March 4, 1927, in Ottosen, Iowa. She attended school in Alexander and graduated from Alexander High School in 1945, being salutatorian of her class.

Bonnie was united in marriage to Richard Eckhoff on February 1, 1945, at the Reformed Church, Alexander, Iowa. To this union, three children were born, Julie, James (Jim), and Jon.

Bonnie was truly a farmer's wife. She worked side by side with her husband in the farm fields, and at the same time, also made sure there were always delicious meals on the table. She was a long-time member of the First Reformed Church in Meservey, Iowa, where she taught catechism when her children were enrolled in that program, and was a member of the women's guild, generally cutting pies and doing dishes.

Bonnie loved travelling many years with her husband when he delivered Winnebago's. She loved visiting Graceland, as she was quite an Elvis fan.