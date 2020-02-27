Bonnie Belle (Burns) Rodberg
May 11, 1927 - February 20, 2020
MASON CITY - Bonnie Belle (Burns) Rodberg, 92, of Mason City, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie was born on May 11, 1927 to parents Arlo E. and Florence Milzena (Titus) Burns. She graduated from Chapin High School in 1945. On July 20, 1946 she was united in marriage to Robert E. Olsen in Rockwell. To this union, four daughters and a son were born. She was later united in marriage to Stanton T. Rodberg on August 24, 1965 in Canton, SD.
In her free time, Bonnie enjoyed camping and fishing at Camp of the Woods, watching Wheel of Fortune, cooking, grocery shopping with her kids. Bonnie also enjoyed her travels to the casino and vacations in Henderson, Nevada. Bonnie was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Moose Lodge.
Those thankful for having shared in Bonnie's life include her five daughters, Penny Havig, Cathy (Gene) Vorland, Sherri Murphy, Judy (Darvin) Rose, Rhonda (Charlie) Bohn; one son Robert (Melody) Olsen; one sister, Gaynelle Anderson; 18 grandchildren; many great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren; a special friend, June and her companion Coco.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Robert and Stanton; one daughter, Connie Ubben; three sisters, Earla, Lois, Letha; two brothers, Orin, Dale; and one grandson.
