× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonna R. Moeller

(1957-2020)

Bonna Rae Moeller, 62, passed away on July 6, 2020, after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. She knows her Redemer lives and now sees Him face to face, since she won the victory through her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her husband Brian Moeller as well as her sons, Curtis Moeller and his wife Arlene Moeller and Aric Moeller and his fiancee Jane Sible.

The sounds of her infectious laugh will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 15, 4-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Forest City, Iowa.

So, rather than flowers or monetary gifts please visit https://www.gideons.org/donate to donate Gideon Bibles in memory of Bonna Rae Moeller. Donation envelopes will also be available at the Celebration of Life.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonna Moeller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.