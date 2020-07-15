Bonna R. Moeller
(1957-2020)
Bonna Rae Moeller, 62, passed away on July 6, 2020, after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. She knows her Redemer lives and now sees Him face to face, since she won the victory through her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband Brian Moeller as well as her sons, Curtis Moeller and his wife Arlene Moeller and Aric Moeller and his fiancee Jane Sible.
The sounds of her infectious laugh will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 15, 4-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Forest City, Iowa.
So, rather than flowers or monetary gifts please visit https://www.gideons.org/donate to donate Gideon Bibles in memory of Bonna Rae Moeller. Donation envelopes will also be available at the Celebration of Life.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.