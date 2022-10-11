 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Korneisel

April 28, 1929-September 10, 2022

An open house Celebration of Life for Bob Korneisel will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1:30 to 4:00pm at the Britt Municipal Building, where family members will be present.

