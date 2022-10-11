Bob Korneisel
April 28, 1929-September 10, 2022
An open house Celebration of Life for Bob Korneisel will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1:30 to 4:00pm at the Britt Municipal Building, where family members will be present.
Bob Korneisel
April 28, 1929-September 10, 2022
An open house Celebration of Life for Bob Korneisel will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1:30 to 4:00pm at the Britt Municipal Building, where family members will be present.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.