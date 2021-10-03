Bob E. Arndt
April 11, 1933-September 29, 2021
Bob Arndt, formerly from Nora Springs, IA went to heaven on Sept. 29th 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce (McNamara), daughter Shelley (Dan) Tupper, sons Todd (Laura) and Scott (Heidi) Arndt. Grandchildren, Troy and Talya Tupper, Rob (Abby) Arndt, Megan (Nate) Arndt, Lucy (A.J) Kalupa, Marah Arndt and fiancé David Cotter. Great grandchildren, Rose, Serena, Kyleejo and Alex Tupper, Addison and Waylon Kalupa, and Levi Robert Arndt.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Clara Arndt, two sisters and eight brothers, many nieces and nephews plus his loving in-laws.
Bob and Joyce were happily married for 67 1/2 yrs. He had many interests but his grandchildren were his greatest love. He tried to attend any and all activities they were participating in. He owned a small auto body repair shop and enjoyed working on any car. He also was an avid bowler on a team with his sons and grandson. Many happy times.
Funeral services are pending.
