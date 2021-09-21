Blythe A. Ehlers

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401. A funeral service with a one hour prior visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Burns from the First United Methodist Church in Rockford, IA officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Blythe was born on March 8, 1940 in Austin, MN to Edgar “Ted” and Pearl (Tanner) Ballanger. She was raised on a farm 2 miles outside of Brownsdale, MN and graduated high school then earned her 2 year college degree in bookkeeping. Blythe worked at Production Credit bank as a bookkeeper in Blooming Prairie, MN. On September 15, 1962 she was united in marriage to Marvin Ehlers at the First Baptist Church in Brownsdale, MN. The couple moved to Rockford after marriage when Marvin got a job at Oliver Farms. To their union two children were born, Sherrilyn and David; Blythe became a stay at home mom. Blythe and Marvin ran the Trading Post Store in Rockford from the 1980's-2010. In their later years, they also had several rental properties. For nearly 25 years the couple took care of foster children.