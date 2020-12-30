Blanche Ann Rasmussen

Blanche, Forrest and their family were members of the Wesley St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Blanche was a member of the C.D. of A. and Legion Auxiliary. After their children were raised she started delivering motor homes with Forrest. Blanche shared stories about some of her stressful adventures when doing this driving and says "At least I never had an accident!" Probably the most interesting experience happened on one of their trips to Florida. She always let Forrest lead. On this trip, he disappeared from her site and she was unable to find him. She said, "When I couldn't find him I decided I was going to keep on driving and find a place in Florida to live." He did finally show up in her rearview mirror and life was back to normal.