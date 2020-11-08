Blake C. Parcher

May 29, 1981-October 28, 2020

Blake Craig Parcher, 39, passed away October 28, 2020 in Denver, CO after an extended illness. Blake was born May 29, 1981 in Mason City, Iowa to Ronald and Margie Parcher. His older brothers, Troy and Brett, welcomed him home. Blake attended Rudd Rockford Marble Rock schools and graduated in 2000. After graduation, he attended NIACC in Mason City, Iowa. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford where he was baptized and confirmed.

Blake was a wonderful salesman. While in college he sold Cutco knives to just about everyone in Rockford! Blake moved to Illinois and worked for Voltz Energy Partners selling utilities and continued to do so until the time of his death. He had several customers that became friends during his employment.

Blake loved sports especially baseball, basketball, and football. In the summer he and his friends played basketball in the park until dark. He was an avid Detroit Lions fan. His favorite player was Barry Sanders. He never missed an Iowa State football or basketball game. His dad would take him to Kansas City to watch the conference basketball tournament.