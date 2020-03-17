Billy Roy Howard

March 2, 1934 - March 14, 2020

Clear Lake - Billy Roy Howard, 86, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA, with Rev. Mark Doebel officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW. Burial will be held in the Anita Cemetery in Anita, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

He loved his family and his friends with unconditional love. He helped people he hardly knew or had just met. No one was a stranger to him. He was our family's rock and it will be rough going on from here without him and his beautiful blue eyes and smile. His last wish was granted and he died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.