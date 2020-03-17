Billy Roy Howard
March 2, 1934 - March 14, 2020
Clear Lake - Billy Roy Howard, 86, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA, with Rev. Mark Doebel officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW. Burial will be held in the Anita Cemetery in Anita, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.
He loved his family and his friends with unconditional love. He helped people he hardly knew or had just met. No one was a stranger to him. He was our family's rock and it will be rough going on from here without him and his beautiful blue eyes and smile. His last wish was granted and he died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his four children; Kim Howard, Craig Howard, Dana Howard and Rhonda Madetzke; four grandchildren, Dustin Bieber, Tyler Madetzke, Collin Howard and Riley Brekke; two great grandchildren, Dylan and Brady Bieber; sister, Colleen (Robert) Wilbur, brother, John (Conie) Curry; Step sisters, Barbara Meyer and Marie Thayer; special cousin, Danny Anderson; Lifelong friends, Jack Behmer and Gary and Holly Schoenrock.
Awaiting his arrival is his mother, Fern; father, Harley; mother of his children, Sharon; wife, Judy; his dancing partner and sister, Shiela Williams; his step brothers, Don Curry and Billy Joe Flemming; step sister, Jayne Gallager.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, 641-357-2193, Colonialchapels.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
11:00AM
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.