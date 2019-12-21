Billy D. Ruehlow

Billy Dean Ruehlow was born January 29, 1951 in Mason City, the son of Norman and Valeria (Paulsen) Ruehlow. Billy spent his early childhood in Clear Lake before the family moved to Mason City. Billy attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1970. It was soon after that Billy met Barb VanOsten; the couple was married on November 17, 1973 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Mason City. To this union twin boys were born, James and Mark. The family made their home in Mason City where Billy worked for the City for 34 years as a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 2009.

When the boys were young, Billy enjoyed spending time outdoors with the family, camping and fishing. Following his retirement, Billy loved to spend time with his grandson, constantly looking forward to their Sunday morning breakfasts together. He enjoyed a good western, watching NASCAR, and cheering on both the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. When the weather was nice, he could be found outside on the deck, a cold beer in hand, chatting with his neighbors. Through his life, Billy loved his trucks and Harley Davidson motorcycles, always being extra careful to maintain their appearances. Most of all, Billy loved his family and the time he spent with them.