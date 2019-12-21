Billy D. Ruehlow
January 29, 1951 - December 19, 2019
Billy D. Ruehlow, 68, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2019 at MercyOne, Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City.
The family will host a Celebration of Billy's Life, Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 22 4th Street NW, Mason City, IA.
Billy Dean Ruehlow was born January 29, 1951 in Mason City, the son of Norman and Valeria (Paulsen) Ruehlow. Billy spent his early childhood in Clear Lake before the family moved to Mason City. Billy attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1970. It was soon after that Billy met Barb VanOsten; the couple was married on November 17, 1973 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Mason City. To this union twin boys were born, James and Mark. The family made their home in Mason City where Billy worked for the City for 34 years as a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 2009.
When the boys were young, Billy enjoyed spending time outdoors with the family, camping and fishing. Following his retirement, Billy loved to spend time with his grandson, constantly looking forward to their Sunday morning breakfasts together. He enjoyed a good western, watching NASCAR, and cheering on both the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. When the weather was nice, he could be found outside on the deck, a cold beer in hand, chatting with his neighbors. Through his life, Billy loved his trucks and Harley Davidson motorcycles, always being extra careful to maintain their appearances. Most of all, Billy loved his family and the time he spent with them.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Barb; his son, Mark Ruehlow, of Mason City; daughter-in-law, Krista Anderson-Ruehlow and her son, Matthew Ruehlow of Mason City; step-son, Arlo (Serena) Swinton and their family, all of New Hartford; brother, Bob (Kim) Ruehlow and his family; sister-in-law, Sue VanOsten; brother-in-law, David VanOsten and his family; uncles, Randy and Gary Malone and their families; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
Preceding him in death are his son, James in 2014; his parents, Norman and Valeria; step-father, Frank Thornton; grandparents; sister, Lori Ruehlow; sister-in-law, Debbie Ruehlow and brother-in-law, Bob VanOsten; as well as numerous extended family members.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
1:00PM-4:00PM
22 4th Street NW
Mason City, IA 50401
